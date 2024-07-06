Crisis on the road

Suffers and is behind Ferrari at Silverstone, at the home of their English rivals. While Mercedes, McLaren and Verstappen’s Red Bull share the top positions, the red cars are shipwrecked in the rear. In the qualifying of the British GP Carlos Sainz is seventh And Charles Leclerc even 11th, eliminated in Q2 for just over a tenth from Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin. A result that is difficult to digest, but which the Monegasque also explains with the very complicated weekend experienced by the redsespecially rich in comparative tests between the ‘Imola car’ and the ‘updated’ version. In the end, as is known, it was decided to use the ‘old’ SF-24 for the decisive part of the weekend.

Leclerc’s analysis

“It was the first time I drove with this setup in the dry. Overall we are struggling this weekend but I think in the long run what we did yesterday will help us – Leclerc commented to the microphones of FormulaPassion.it in a mixed zone, trying to provide some optimism to the environment – However, it seems to me that today we are paying a bit of a price for it. Are we using Imola specs? Yes, that’s it. The balance was slightly better and that’s the main reason why we went back to the old package.“.

After Monaco, the collapse

“I won’t go into too much detail, but we definitely lost some performance from Monaco onwards. – added Leclerc, confirming in words what seems obvious to everyone looking at the data – We are looking into the issue and that’s also why we are doing all these tests. We came to the conclusion that it was the right choice to go back for this weekend.especially because of the balance. We will make the right decision for the future very soon. What we did yesterday was very helpful in helping us make the right decision for the future”.

Rain Dance

Ferrari’s situation compared to the other three teams that are alternating at the top race after race is so critical that not even the possibility of a wet race scares Leclerc, on the contrary: “Everything can help us, the worst thing would be a normal race with the same strategy for everyone. So I welcome rain, if there is any. Nice English weather? Exactly, that would help us.“, he concluded.