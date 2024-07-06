by VALERIO BARRETTA

Silverstone, Ferrari is not there

At Silverstone, only the home team is the protagonist, with a British hat-trick by Russell-Hamilton-Norris in the qualifying sessions of the British GP that even stuns Max Verstappen. At least the Dutchman, however, limits the damage to the floor suffered in Q1. Ferrari, on the other hand, sinks and ends up behind Haas: Carlos Sainz seventh, Charles Leclerc 11th and out of Q2. The response was only partially the result of incidents, because the Spaniard made a mistake at turn 4 on his last attempt and the Monegasque lost ground exiting Becketts on the decisive lap of Q2, but as the Monte-Carlo winner himself underlined, the pace is not there.

The speed of a car that is clearly the fourth force on the track is an aspect that team principal Frederic The vessel mentions but does not underline, because according to the Frenchman today’s results are the result of driving or operational errors (for example sending Sainz onto the track at the last minute, forcing him to a out lap not clean and in battle with Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso).

Vasseur’s words

“Yesterday we ran both versions on both cars and decided to go back to the old spec because we had more bounce with the new one in the high speed corners, but I’m not sure that explains today’s poor result. It was clear yesterday that there was some bouncing with the new spec, so we decided to go back to the old oneat least for this weekend. Because of the track configuration and the number of fast corners it made perfect sense to do so. Market? We must not mix things up, let’s focus on what we are doing on the track“, this is the Frenchman’s comment to Sky Sports F1. “In Q2 there were nine cars within a tenth. Overall we had put everything together, but we are not in the best conditions neither on the flying lap nor on the race pace, however Charles made a mistake in turn 3 which cost him three tenths, and when you have eight cars within a tenth it becomes a bit difficult. And then as you saw there was a lot of confusion at the exit of the pit lane: Carlos did an out-lap fighting with Piastri and Alonso, and that’s not the best way to prepare the lap. He was going well until Turn 4, then he missed the apex by five or six meters and in the end we couldn’t put it all together, but I think it’s more a question of operations than anything else“.

“We got to within a tenth of Russell in Q2 and then missed Q3 altogether. We hadn’t won the World Championship after Monte Carlo and we haven’t become total idiots after todaywe have to try to put everything together calmly to try to do a good, clean qualifying, which is something we were unable to achieve today“, he continued. “We must not draw conclusions about our pace and our potential, we couldn’t put it all together. If I want dry or rain? I’m not sure what I would choose, but I think it will be a bit like this, a bit chaotic. And it would be even better for us, maybe some opportunities will arise and we will have to try to seize them as best we can, in the meantime let’s focus on our performance without making absurd bets and risks“.

“I’m happy for Nico and for Haas, I don’t care who’s ahead of us because we have to be ahead of everyone. Actually, I prefer to have them in front, it’s not frustrating. We didn’t do a good job overall today and in these circumstances, when there are eight-ten cars so close together, you can’t make mistakes and that means we have to put everything together, from the mechanics to the engineers to the drivers: we all have to be perfect, because if we don’t we lose those two-three tenths and it’s a loss.“.