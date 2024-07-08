Mercedes close to perfection

It is definitely a memorable time for the Mercedesespecially after Lewis Hamilton’s home victory and the seven-time F1 world champion’s win, which had been missing since the 2021 Saudi Arabia GP. A very strong emotion for the future Ferrari driver, compared by himself almost as a championship success, but which contrasts with that of his teammate George Russell.

Pole, but no victory

Winner of the previous race in Austria after the sensational contact between Norris and Verstappen at the end, as well as author of the pole position in his home weekend at Silverstone, the British driver was one of the most serious candidates for victory. A dream, that of climbing on the top step of the podium in front of his compatriot fans, however, was shattered on the 33rd lap by a cooling problem which forced him to return to the pits due to an inevitable withdraw.

A huge disappointment for the 26-year-old, close to his third career victory or, at least, his 14th podium in Formula 1: “I am absolutely devastated – He admitted – About 10 laps before I had to retire I saw the temperature alarms on the steering wheel. We had a problem with the water system and unfortunately he got the better of it. Congratulations to Lewis and the team anyway. He drove a great race and the win is fully deserved. We both put a lot of effort into helping the team develop the car and it’s nice to see that it’s paying off. I felt the car was really good. We knew it was going to be a long race with the weather conditions. When it started to rain, we struggled a bit. We managed to find our rhythm again and it was going to be an interesting battle until the end. However, it was an amazing weekend for us as a team. We can be proud of what we have achieved and look forward to the last two races before the summer break.”