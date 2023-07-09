Silverstone, there is also the 1992 Williams: Button driving

Nostalgic moment this morning at Silverstone. On the occasion of the celebrations for the 800th Grand Prix of the Williamsthe Grove team put the FW14B back on track in the hands of 2009 world champion Jenson Button together with other historic cars, also from other manufacturers.

It is an iconic car, dated 1992, which English fans know well and have loved not only because it is dominant, but also because it was driven to success by Nigel Mansell. In that same year, the Lion won the fourth and last home GP of his career (three at Silverstone and one at Brands Hatch) to the jubilation of the fans and a flood of Union Jacks.

Button’s words

The Williams ambassador, making his debut on an FW14B, commented: “Yesterday I did the seat test and already sitting on this car was very exciting. Of course the seat is fine because I was driving, but the pedals, steering wheel and everything else are so small! It was amazing to drive the car that really was my childhood car. I remember sitting on the sofa with my dad watching all the races and seeing Nigel win the title in this car. Once out on the track, the sound of that engine is so cool. Nigel, you were driving a monster! You never know what to expect when driving a historic car – this one is 31 years old – but it’s very fast! You’re sitting very high, the visibility is amazing. You can see many things compared to modern cars. It’s damn fast and even the speed in the corners is sensational, went way beyond my expectations and I only did two laps! What a pleasure to drive it, I feel so lucky. It is a moment I will always remember“.

Hyping up the Silverstone crowd ahead of the #BritishGP with the FW14B running on track! 🤩#WeAreWilliams @JensonButton pic.twitter.com/n74QivscNN —Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 9, 2023

The British Grand Prix is ​​the one in which Williams has chosen to celebrate the 800th GP. Technically, due to the cancellation of the Imola race this year, the anniversary will take place at the Hungaroring in two weeks’ time. Williams will celebrate both weekends and today intends to give another gift to its fans: the FW45 impressed throughout the weekend and Alex Albon starts from eighth position, promising to battle for the points zone.