Back in the saddle

The countdown is about to end. MotoGP will return to the track this weekend and it will do so in style, with the highly anticipated Silverstone round also hosting the big party planned for the anniversary of the 75 years of history of the MotoGPThe main protagonists of the festival will be the liverieswith all teams using special vintage liveries to pay homage to the history of the category.

This initiative is sparking the curiosity not only of enthusiasts but also of the pilots themselves, as has been clearly demonstrated Marco Bezzecchi introducing the trip across the Channel: “I can’t wait to meet the English fans and discover the livery for the race” declared the standard-bearer of the VR46 team, who returns to the track after a fun summer and with the desire to erase a disappointing first half of 2024.

The words of Bez and Diggia

“It was three weeks of equally demanding break, between the beautiful trip to Bali and the WDW, but the pleasure of returning to run after the summer break is always the same. I rested, I tried to recover energy, reset to come back even more motivated and face this second half of the season in the best possible way. From now on, many of my favorite tracks on the calendar are coming. Last year here I was really fast, competitive throughout the weekend and I hope to find the same feeling while driving.“, commented Bez.

There is also curiosity and a desire to get back on track Fabio DiGiannantoniochasing his first podium of the season: “I can’t wait for Friday morning – Diggia declared – although there will be a nice surprise on Thursday with the unveiling of the celebratory livery. Vacations are always good, they help you recharge your batteries. We were in Bali for the first time with the Pertamina Enduro colors, the welcome was crazy, as well as at WDW. We closed the first part of the season with great feelings riding the Ducati: we start again from here, the goal is always clear. Let’s continue to be consistent, we can be there with the protagonists“.