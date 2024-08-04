There couldn’t have been a more spectacular return to the track Silverstone after the summer break for the MotoGP, with Moto3 once again giving fans a race full of overtaking and with an uncertain outcome until the checkered flag. A show that ended with the success of Ivan Ortolaauthor of the pole position in qualifying and for the second time on the top step of the podium this season after Assen. A victory that allows the Spanish rider to recover ground in the world rankings on David Alonso and Collin Veijerwho came in second and third place respectively.

Race report

Yet, judging from the start, the Dutchman from Husqvarna seemed to be excluded from the battle for the top step of the podium, thanks to a sprint that saw him drop from second place on the grid to 7th place. Ortolà, on the contrary, maintained the lead of the standings for a good part of the first lap, at least until the return of Joel Kelso, who after taking the lead also attempted to pull away from his pursuers. A move that immediately seemed impossible due to the slipstreaming on the long straights of Silverstone, a circuit that due to its characteristics has provided an endless succession of overtaking moves for the lead and the podium area from the 3rd lap onwards. A battle that included Kelso, Ortolà, Holgado, Alonso and the Italian Stefano Nepa, even if the most intense part of the GP was concentrated during the last five laps, with Veijer’s climb back up the group after an unconvincing first part of the race. From there until the 15th and final lap, where the tension skyrocketed in the fight for victory, where there was no shortage of spectacular and aggressive overtaking at the entrance to the curves and on the straights of the English track, with Ortolà coming out the winner ahead of Alonso and Veijer. Excellent performance also for Nepafighting for his first podium in Moto3 until the last corners, arrived 5th at the finish line behind Holgado. Only 12th Muñoz, author of an excellent start but with his comeback compromised by a contact with Roulstone, later penalized for irresponsible driving.

Moto3 – British GP 2024: Finishing order (top-15)