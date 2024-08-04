The Silverstone crowd had the opportunity to cheer for the victory of Jake Dixonwho after the 2nd place obtained in the last race in Germany celebrated his first success of the season right in front of his home crowd, taking the lead of the race on Aron Canet on the last lap. An exhilarating finale not only in the fight for the fight for victory, but also for the podium, completed by Celestine Viettialso protagonist on the 17th and final lap against an incredible Sergio GarciaStarting from the back, the Spaniard managed to make a sensational comeback that allows him to defend his world championship lead, thanks to the Joe Roberts Fall and the great difficulties of To the Ogurastarted from pole position but was even relegated to 14th position.

Race report

The race had started with Ogura in first place on the grid, with the Japanese maintaining the lead of the race ahead of an excellent Vietti and Canet, the latter however having climbed back to the lead of the standings by the end of the first lap. A disastrous start for Sergio Garcia instead: starting from 16th place, the championship leader then slipped to 24th position following a near contact at the first corner, with the general feeling of a race and a world championship lead now compromised in favor of Ogura. Instead, while Canet maintained his first position ahead of Dixon, with the two drivers having created a certain gap on the pursuers, the fight for the podium had its first twist on the 6th lap first with the Moreira’s fallfollowed by Joe Robers the next lap. All this at a point in the race when Gonzalez and Arenas recovered and overtook Ogura, who was clearly in crisis with his Boscoscuro. The Japanese driver’s difficulties were in stark contrast to Garcia’s great recovery, who climbed back into the top 10 until he overtook the Japanese, who thus lost the enormous chance of overtaking the Spaniard in the championship lead. Last lap which, as in Moto3, proved decisive in assigning the victory: in this very lap, hometown idol Dixon successfully completed the attack on Canet, as did Vietti on Garcia, who climbed up to 3rd place. Fourth position therefore for the Spaniard, but with this incredible comeback, combined with Ogura’s 14th final place, he maintains the top of the standings at 18 points ahead of the Japanese and 37 ahead of Roberts.

Moto2 – British GP 2024: Finishing order (top-15)