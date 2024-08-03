The British Grand Prix could bring an important change in the overall standings, given and considering the outcome of today’s qualifying. More than for the Pole position for Ai Ogurathe first of the season for the Japanese Boscoscuro driver, the latter will have the great opportunity to become the new leader of the world championship thanks to the 16th place of Sergio Garcia, who currently occupies the top of the standings but with an advantage of only 7 points over the Japanese.

Q1: Aldeguer back in the lead

After an uphill Friday, the winner of the last German Grand Prix, Fermin Aldeguerredeemed himself in Q1 by achieving the best time in 2:03.570thus accessing Q2 together with Albert Arenas, Bo Bendsneyder and Jeremy Alcobaall included in a gap of 2 tenths. More disappointing, however, was the performance of the only Italian present in Q1, Dennis Foggia, author of the 10th time and with a gap of almost a second from the leader of the standings.

Q2: assist for Ogura

A completely different story, however, in Q2, and with truly surprising results. The one who jumped to the top of the standings already in the first stint was in fact To the Ogurawhich over time 2:02.940 maintained the lead until the checkered flag, conquering not only his first pole of the seasonbut also in this case, as in Moto3, he set a new track record at Silverstone. Very close to the feat of conquering pole position was Aron Canetwhich for only 52 thousandths he did not match the time of the Japanese Boscoscuro driver, in a session to absolutely forget for the current world championship leader Sergio Garcia. While Celestine Vietti he almost reached the front row, finishing in fourth position behind Diogo Moreira, the Spaniard finished only in 16th placewith a performance that will force him to come back from the back tomorrow to try to complete the difficult mission of maintaining the lead in the standings, calculating the 7-point advantage that he hopes for from poleman Ogura. A race scheduled not before MotoGP, as usual, but after the premier class, with the start scheduled for 15:30 Italian time and live on Sky Sports MotoGP.

Moto2 / British Grand Prix 2024: Starting Grid (Top 18 of Q2)