Hadjar and Antonelli in front of everyone

After the constant fear of rain, which never fell during the entire duration of the Formula 2 qualifying sessions (unlike what happened in the previous minutes in Formula 3), the Frenchman is smiling Isaac Hadjarwho thanks to his excellent performance conquers the his first pole position in this category. An all-French front row, with the Campos driver followed by his compatriot Victor Martinsin a qualifying session that was not at all positive for the leader of the general classification Paul Aronwhich will have to start from 12th position both in the Feature Race and in the Sprint tomorrow. This last appointment will instead present a great opportunity for Andrea Kimi Antonelliwho with the 10th time today and the inversion of the first ten qualified on the starting grid, will start from pole position.

Pole to remember

A session that took place in less than ideal track conditions for the first ten minutes, mainly due to the rain that fell during the Formula 3 qualifying, with the first interesting times then recorded by Paul Aron, at the top of the provisional standings. However, in the decisive slot for pole position, the Estonian driver ended up spinning at turn 1, which compromised the opportunity to defend the pole or the front row. In fact, the fastest time was achieved by Isack Hadjar in 1:39.368who thanks to this performance takes home his first career pole position in Formula 2 with a two tenths advantage over his compatriot Martins. Bearman is also highly anticipated, who after the recent official announcement of his move to Haas for 2025 and the first free practice session with the same team in F1, set the 5th time, once again ahead of his teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli. However, thanks to the 10th place obtained, the young talent from Bologna will still have the opportunity to start for the first time in front of everyone in an F2 race in tomorrow’s Sprint Race.

F2 / Great Britain 2024, Qualifying: starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Isaac Hadjar Fields 1:39.368 2 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix +0.251 3 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport +0.320 4 Frank Colapinto MP Motorsport +0.343 5 Oliver Bearman Press +0.358 6 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta +0.433 7 Jack Crawford DAMS +0.458 8 Kush Main Invicta +0.488 9 Zak O’Sullivan Rodin +0.633 10 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press +0.801 11 Miyata Return Rodin +0.808 12 Paul Aron Hi-tech +0.813 13 Richard Verschoor trident +0.919 14 Zak O’Sullivan ART Grand Prix +1.069 15 Juan Manuel Correa DAMS +1.119 16 Joshua Durksen AIX Racing +1.163 17 Raphael Villagomez From Amersfoort +1.231 18 Amaury Cordeel Hi-tech +1.245 19 Josep Maria Martí Fields +1.324 20 Enzo Fittipaldi From Amersfoort +1.337 21 Taylor Barnard AIX Racing +1.358 22 Roman Stanek trident +2.257

Race dates

Formula 2 will be back on track soon tomorrow afternoon at 2.15pm for the Sprint Racelive on Sky Sports F1 and with Antonelli who, as indicated, will start from pole position due to the inversion of the first ten drivers qualified in today’s tests. The starting grid will not undergo any changes for the Sunday’s Feature Race morning, with the race scheduled for 10:55.