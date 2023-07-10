The nightmare of Silverstone

Having its headquarters in Enstone, Great Britain on the weekend of Silverstone could partially be considered a home GP for theAlpine, which however concluded the tenth round of the season in the worst possible way. Both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. in fact, they had to contend with Technical Problems before the scheduled 52 laps, which arose for two different reasons. Regardless of the reasons that pushed the two French riders to the list of those who didn’t finish, the result of the English GP also marks the interruption of a series of five consecutive races finished in the points zone, with Alpine he will try to recover from the next round in Hungary.

Big disappointment for Ocon

On the ninth lap of the British Grand Prix, the first driver forced to pit definitively was Esteban Oconbetrayed by a hydraulic leak of his A523: “It wasn’t our weekend, and today’s race proves it – commented the number 31 with great bitterness – we had a decent start to the race but it ended early for us with a hydraulic leak in the car. In the end, as a team, we didn’t score any points, which it is extremely disappointing. We have to regroup and react, especially in the light of the leap in quality made by some of our competitors in the last two races. Overall, we probably didn’t make the most of the car’s potential this weekend, so there are certainly a lot of things to look at to figure out how to come back stronger. The next round is in Budapest, one of my favorite circuits and with great memories, so let’s hope we recover and get a good result”.

Stroll takes Gasly away from the top-10

He doesn’t hide his anger either Pierre Gasly, who up to six laps from the end was fighting for a placement in the points zone. At first engaged in a direct challenge with Fernando Alonso, the Frenchman then started a direct battle with the other Aston Martin of Lance Stroll, not without mutual accusations for some maneuvers deemed too aggressive. Above all, that of the Canadian at turn 16, who hit the Alpine causing a damage to the right rear suspension. It was useless to return to the pits in the hope of being able to get back on track, with Stroll subsequently being penalized by 5 seconds for the episode: “It just seems like that at the moment we are on the wrong side, especially when it comes to luck – explained the number 10 – I was having an intense race behind Alonso, and we should have been battling him at the end of the race. Unfortunately, the timing of the Safety Car, immediately after my pit stop, took us out of the points. Then, as we were battling for a top ten finish, our race ended in a crash that was out of my control, when Stroll hit me and damaged my suspension. As a team we have a lot to work on to keep fighting with our opponents. We will stick together as a team, we will regroup and we will go to Budapest with a little bit of confidence to get a better result”.