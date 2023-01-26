Five of the six environmental supporters of have appeared in court ‘Just Stop Oil’ that last year, during the first lap of the British Grand Prix, invaded the Silverstone track in protest. The invaders were David Baldwin, 47, Emily Brocklebank, 24, Alasdair Gibson, 22, Louis McKechnie, 22, Bethany Mogie, 40, and Joshua Smith, 29. In that circumstance, the demonstrators managed to sit side by side in the full straight (the long ‘Wellington’ which takes the cars from the hairpin The Loop to the corner of the Brooklands curve), with a potential tragedy that did not occur thanks to the red flag displayed by the Race Direction following the terrible accident of Guanyu Zhou at the start. Consequently, the low speed of the cars allowed the drivers to easily dodge the activists, who were then forcibly taken away by the course marshals and handed over to the police.

According to the indictment, the members of the ‘Just Stop Oil’ environmental movement (only one of them protested in the parking lot of the circuit using banners) allegedly generated “a risk of serious harm to nearby F1 drivers and race stewards”. The protesters for their part in court they all denied the crime of ‘disturbing the peace’. ‘Just Stop Oil’ aims to raise awareness of the UK government to stop the licensing and production of new fossil fuels using civil resistance and direct action. The invasion of the track at Silverstone was certainly a considerable ‘feat’, but it is obvious that it cannot fail to be the subject of heavy accusations.

The Northampton Crown Court jury viewed the footage from Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri and Esteban Ocon’s Alpine, which testify to the effective danger arising from that particular form of protest: “The defendants have committed a criminal act of public nuisance – the prosecution’s argument – each of these were present at Silverstone and were intent on causing a disturbance to the race. It is not disputed that five of the defendants entered the track and were not allowed to be there, sitting in front of the speeding cars. Inevitably they will say that this was done as an act of protest and to bring publicity to the cause and the demand that the British government not get new oil and gas licenses. The accusation – proceeds – argues that there was clearly an immediate risk of serious harm. It is evident that they could have been hit by fast moving vehicles with obvious serious consequences. According to the indictment, their actions also caused a risk for the drivers themselves and for the race stewards”.

Already in the past Silverstone was the site of extremely dangerous track invasions: even more serious was the one that occurred in 2003when a priest of Irish nationality ran in the direction of the cars in full trajectory holding a sign bearing the inscription “Read the Bible. The Bible is always right”. In that case, he was miraculously ejected from the single-seaters before being taken away by a course marshal.