The voice came over the radio, quiet and a little uncertain. Sebastian had a way of communicating that made his blood run cold, you never knew if he was joking or there was big trouble. This time it was big trouble, given the circumstances. “There is something wrong with my neck. Like I ‘pulled’ a muscle, I don’t know…”. The thuds, in the Ferrari garage, were those of the many hearts that had succumbed to gravity.

Yesterday and today

Let’s go back to today for a moment. I watched the cars turn on the track, I saw Leclerc’s on the stands on the big screen, with the always valid reason for the electrical failure. And I was thinking that even in the midst of an alternating current Ferrari (ah, ah) the fact of not being in the fight for a world championship has at least the advantage of taking some pressure off you. But that afternoon in 2018 the tension was great: and perhaps a little of that tension had infiltrated Seb’s neck muscles causing him acute pain, later classified in official communications as ‘discomfort’. Antti Kontsas, the man who knows neither fatigue nor shampoo, had worked for long minutes on the muscles of his employer and friend, trying to undo that knot. The problem is that Ferrari had gone to Silverstone, to the Mercedes house, convinced of losing. And instead it was seen that the SF71H would be able to win. But how can you ask a driver with a sore neck to face, even the day after, 52 laps with lateral stresses that few other tracks know how to unload on the driver’s body?

No acrimony

I confess: I have no clear memories of that race, except for the forty-seventh lap. I had spent the morning repelling the mosquito attacks of a correspondent from the ‘Journal‘ fiercely attached to Vettel’s neck, that is, determined to find a certified explanation at all costs (the gym? The air conditioning?) for that sudden inconvenience. The fact is that on Sunday, despite the massages and rest, the problem hadn’t disappeared. At least not until it’s time to get in the car and drive like a demon until, precisely, overtaking Bottas’ Mercedes, lap 47, victory in hand “at their house”. That Sebastian radio team has become too famous, but there was no acrimony in his words, just the knowledge that he did something special in the least favorable scenario. To think that in two weeks’ time Seb would have compromised the standings and the world championship by making a mistake “at his home”, in Hockenheim, today makes you shiver.

The f***ing big picture

What many people don’t know is in the debriefing after the race the air was heavy despite the victory (as had already happened for other victories). Because yes, Seb was happy, but Kimi Rakkonen much less. In the race he had collided with Hamilton, sending him off the track and infuriating the British fans (spoiler alert: he hadn’t done it on purpose, nor on orders from the pit wall. How can you think of such a thing?). But he wasn’t happy with the race strategies (another classic). During the meeting he was very silent and finally started in his usual drawl to say “I don’t understand why you pay me to race and then put me in these conditions…”. Whereupon the team principal, who was then called Arrivabene, burst out in impromptu English shouting that he must watch.”the fucking big picture”, the big picture, and could not always notice everything. Kimi gathered up his things and left. And Maurizio, addressing the engineers, said to them: “I’m grateful because my daughter just had a baby and I didn’t want my grandson to have a loser grandparent”. I returned to the hotel several hours later and a British fan attacked me over the Hamilton incident. I just said: excuse me, who won today? And I ordered a martini. They didn’t know how to do it. But it was good all the same.