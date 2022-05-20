Silverio Urbina, known in the artistic world as ‘The romantic singer-songwriter’, is one of the most popular referents of the Peruvian vernacular music. She achieved fame in 2005 when she released her hit song “Qué linda flor”, a song that to this day makes thousands of people dance and tap their feet.

Next, we will tell you what happened to the life of the remembered singer from Cajamarca who innovated vernacular music by combining the joyful rhythm of carnivals with the romantic style of Huayno Huanca.

Silverio Urbina’s career

Silverio Urbina He began his artistic career playing the traditional music of Cajamarca, his native land. In 1980 he formed his group Los Cristales, with whom he recorded a carbon disc consisting of two songs: “Encuentro en las quebradas” and “Pauqueñita”. However, fate had great surprises in store for him, as well as new challenges.

Silverio Urbina was born in San Marcos, province of Cajamarca. Photo: YouTube Capture

Aware that music also evolves, ‘The romantic singer-songwriter’ decided to venture into new directions. This is how he began to combine the rhythm of the huayno with the sound of the harp, the timpani and the drums, which allowed him to achieve a unique and totally innovative style. . With this material, the interpreter won new audiences that went beyond the traditional lovers of Cajamarcan folklore.

Thanks to his songs “Corazón wound” and “Qué linda flor”, Silverio Urbina was able to expand his music to all corners of the country and achieve his consolidation as an artist. He toured Piura, Chiclayo, Lima, Trujillo, Cusco and even reached international destinations such as Canada.

In 2009 he released his album “Recuerdos de Amor”, which brought as a novelty the incorporation of the rhythm of cumbia. For the peace of thousands of his followers, the singer from Cajamarca clarified that he was in no way moving away from Huaino. “I just wanted to demonstrate my versatility by adding to my songs a rhythm that is so predominant in popular taste as cumbia,” said Urbina in an interview for RPP.

What happened to the life of Silverio Urbina, the interpreter of “What a beautiful flower”?

As a result of the economic crisis that generated the COVID-19 pandemic, Silverio Urbina decided to pause his artistic career to dedicate himself to the commercialization of fruits and vegetables.

However, with the progressive revival of concerts, the interpreter of “Qué linda flor” has returned to the stage. On May 7, he offered a concert with El lobo and the private company for Mother’s Day.

Songs of Silverio Urbina

“What a beautiful flower”

“I will leave everything for you”

“sighs”

“When you want me”

“Your game”

“Wounded heart”

“Looking for love”.

Silverio Urbina and his relationship with Susy Diaz

Susy Díaz and Silverio Urbina are united by a great friendship, since for many years they coincided on stage. That’s why, when ‘El cantautor romantico’ released her new album in 2009, I didn’t hesitate to name her as her musical godmother.