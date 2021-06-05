On Friday, June 4, a photograph of the folk singer Silverio Urbina began to circulate on social networks with Pedro Castillo. Regarding the interpreter of “Cute flower” Y “Wounded heart” He said, in conversation with La República, that the photo was taken the day before.

“He is from Chota, Cajamarca, and I am also from there. I have known him for a long time and yesterday I went to greet him and wish him success, and we took the photo, “he said.

He also assured that he met the presidential candidate during a presentation in Chota.

“I have known him for a year. In the presentations we meet people and at that time I met him. But he didn’t think he was going to be a candidate. He introduced himself, we greeted each other and from there I did not see him again, “he said.

Regarding the meeting that caused the photo, he affirmed that he managed to contact Pedro Castillo through a third person.

“Yes, I went yesterday through a friend because it is a bit difficult to reach him, as he is in a political campaign he has a lot of security. But they told him about me and he received me and I thank him for that, “he said. “We swapped hats for a moment.”

3.6.2021 | Photograph of candidate Pedro Castillo and singer Silverio Urbina taken at the Peru Libre party venue. Photo: Silverio Urbina / Facebook fans

As he said, they met at the Peru Libre party in Paseo Colón, Cercado de Lima, before the rally that the candidate held in Plaza 2 de Mayo, to close the campaign.

“I have heard both proposals and well, as they say, the vote is secret. My opinion about him is that he is a good person, but beyond his government I cannot speak, ”he said.

Silverio Urbina He commented that he asked to speak with Pedro Castillo to express his opinion about the situation of artists, especially folk artists.

“I don’t know about politics, but I know about music. I told him that in this pandemic we are abandoned, nothing has come of it for us, no bonuses or something like that. Lately they are talking about a bonus from the Ministry of Culture, which I hope will come out, because we cannot do concerts, or a small party, or a large party, but the rallies are large crowds and the artists we cannot do even with 10 people. It is something unfair, “he said.

Pedro Castillo would have responded that, if he manages to win, he would see the possibility of talking about it again.

Finally, about Keiko Fujimori, the folk singer stated: “I have not gotten to know her. Before she had very good references, but in the course of time the ideas change and so do many candidates, hopefully if one day she changes it will be for the good of Peru ”.

