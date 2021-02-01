The price of silver during trading on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) grew by 12.8% and at its highest point reached $ 30.35 per troy ounce. This is evidenced by the data of the trading floor at 11.12 Moscow time.

The last time the price of silver exceeded $ 30 per troy ounce was in February 2013.

By 11.34 Moscow time, the price of the precious metal slowed down to $ 29.79 per troy ounce (+ 10.7%).

Last week, it was reported that silver prices continued to rise rapidly in connection with a new initiative by Reddit users, who proposed to provoke the forced closure of “short” positions by traders against the backdrop of rising prices in the silver market. The price of the precious metal rose by almost 7%.