A.mazon boss Jeff Bezos has sold more Amazon shares and in May already cashed shares worth 6.7 billion dollars (5.5 billion euros). In total, Bezos sold around two million shares in his group in the past few days, as documents from the US Securities and Exchange Commission show.

The sales took place in three tranches – and relatively shortly after Amazon had presented brilliant figures for the first quarter. Bezos had sold Amazon shares on a large scale several times in the recent past. In February and November 2020, he sold more than $ 7 billion worth of paper.

Amazon’s shares were up 76 percent last year when the company benefited greatly from the pandemic thanks to the online shopping boom. Since the end of April, however, the price has fallen by seven percent.

Founder still holds ten percent

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 and remains the largest single shareholder with a stake of around ten percent despite recent sales. With an estimated fortune of around 188 billion dollars, Bezos is currently the richest person in the world according to “Forbes” and “Bloomberg Billionaires Index”. The 57-year-old wants to give up the chairmanship of Amazon in the third quarter and then become the Group’s managing director.

What exactly Bezos plans to do with the proceeds from his share sales is not known. The Amazon founder regularly puts a lot of money into his rocket company Blue Origin and the Bezos Earth Fund. According to the US media, he is also currently having one of the world’s largest yachts built and has been investing heavily in real estate for a long time.