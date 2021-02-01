A pallet of silver bullion at a plant in Poland, in a file photo. Peter Andrews / Reuters

The stock market drama that last week put the eyes of half the world on the social network Reddit and the video game seller GameStop has turned towards raw materials. A barrage of minority investors has launched into buying silver and its value has shot above $ 30 an ounce, a level not reached since 2013. The metal has become more expensive in the futures market by 11.5% this Monday after Reddit users encouraged to buy it en masse, which has caused the world’s major silver suppliers to collapse. As GameStop fell into the background among blogging investors, the American chain of stores has plunged on the stock market, falling about 25%.

The price of silver already began to climb last Thursday when some Reddit users began posting messages to redirect their campaign to attack bearish investment funds towards this metal. Since Wednesday, silver has become more than 15% more expensive. Previously, they had already achieved that GameStop soared in the Stock Market by 1,600% and the film production company AMC by 500%.

The world’s largest silver sellers have been overwhelmed by the high number of orders and have had to postpone deliveries or even stop sales. Money Metals, a benchmark in the US, has published a notice on its website for “extreme demand” for silver and has limited purchases to orders between $ 1,000 and $ 25,000. Apmex, also American, assures that the demand for this metal during Friday afternoon was six times higher than that of a normal day and they highlight that only on Saturday they registered a record volume of new clients, showing that many buyers had just landed in the sector.

“Physical silver has been almost completely depleted in inventories,” said a manager of a multinational company that sells silver to Bloomberg on Monday. The same was assured this Monday by Alessandro Soldati, from the Swiss distributor Gold Avenue, where the phones have not stopped ringing these days. “The demand was 10 times higher than that of a normal Sunday. (…) Everyone is calling us saying ‘I want to buy gold and silver as soon as possible’. However, the price of gold remains stable and since Thursday it has only risen 1% in the futures market.

The campaign carried out on Reddit last week to raise companies such as GameStop, AMC or BlackBerry on the stock market generated losses of billions in bearish funds, however the consequences of the new one have not yet transpired. rally of silver in these investors. “From the point of view of market stability, for now it is not an immediate concern, but we do see sudden movements that could unleash some deleveraging in the markets,” Antoine Bouvet, a strategist at ING, told Reuters. So far, they have only caused silver mining and trading companies to increase their value on the stock market, such as Fresnillo, a Mexican metal extractor, whose value has climbed around 20% this Monday, to head the main trading floor in the United Kingdom.

The turn to silver has caused some users of the Reddit group WallStreetBets to have called on their colleagues these days to return to their original idea and not get rid of their GameStop shares. “We just have to stick with the same plan we’ve had all along, HOLD ON! We did not go through the bloodbath last week for nothing, keep up the pace, guys !! ”, published a user after the stock market crash of the video game store this Monday. For its part, AMC has remained on the rise this Monday and has gained more than 8%.