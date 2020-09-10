It was on September 5, 1920, on the Antwerp Olympic Video games, when the Netherlands and Spain met within the remaining of the parallel event, with a medal at stake. After two days of the sport in opposition to Italy, and 4 of the large one in Sweden, Bru was in a position to get better cripples. Otero had suffered from the blow to his foot and Pagaza nonetheless had a foul knee, however the others have been wholesome.

(Pagaza didn’t waste these days. He acquired René Petit to introduce him to Mister Pentland, who was coaching France, and satisfied him to go together with him to Racing Santander. The well-known coach entered Spain, the place he would develop into a legend, particularly in Athletic).

The staff repeats 9 of its debut in opposition to Denmark: Zamora (Barça), Vallana (Arenas), Arrate (Actual Sociedad); Samitier (Barça), Belauste (Athletic), Eguiazábal (Actual Unión); Moncho Gil (Vigo Spórting), Sesúmaga (Barça), Patricio (Actual Unión), Pichichi (Athletic) and Acedo (Athletic). Eight Basques, two Catalans and a Galician. Eguiazábal returned after moderating his nocturnal actions.

Putz, Belgian, refereed the identical as in opposition to Italy. The one who expelled Zamora, who fortunately didn’t undergo a sanction, which might have been severe since there was no different goalkeeper since Eizaguirre’s defection.

The gold was gained by Belgium in opposition to Czechoslovakia, which withdrew from the ultimate, uncomfortable with the refereeing. So this match, initially for bronze, grew to become silver.

A lot public, because of the proximity of Holland, the inflow of Spaniards and the curiosity that our staff had been awakening with its outcomes, stunning for a new child staff, its pleased nights and the prodigies of Zamora. Among the many sudden followers stood out a Sephardic, Abraham d’Istanbul, proprietor of a notable enterprise within the metropolis.

It was the best assembly. Spain exercised full superiority, underlined earlier than the break by two objectives from Sesúmaga (5 ′ and 32 ′), an important kicker from any distance. Within the 78 ‘, Pichichi heads the third, a move from Moncho Gil. Already within the 82 ‘, Holland marks the one of many honor, in a clearance of Arrate that bounces in a ahead and the ball falls to Grossjehan, who shoots Zamora.

The top is clamorous. Zamora, Pichichi and Sesúmaga are carried on their shoulders. Zamora will defend, till the tip of his days, that that was the most effective Spanish staff he by no means acquired to know.

Perhaps it is time to say the way it was performed then. Many individuals surprise how two defenders may face 5 forwards. It wasn’t precisely like that. The mid-wings went down to attain on the ends once they attacked and the interiors retreated to the center. The truth is, it appeared just like the 4-3-3 of a few years later. With much less rigor within the markings, in fact. Neither the passes have been as exact as at the moment nor the management so quick, so whereas the winger took the ball, the midfielder or the defender on that facet may come. As well as, the offside rule required three defenders (down to 2 in 1925) and that favored withdrawal.

The return had its anecdote: Zamora was arrested in San Quentin, on the border between Belgium and France, and spent an evening within the dungeon. He had hidden everybody’s tobacco below some boards on the platform between the carriages. He took it out, between bragging, when the inspectors had handed, nevertheless it turned out that one had stayed, posing as a passenger, and Zamora’s hair fell out. He had advised the hiding place and he was the one who pulled it out so proudly on the sight of the camouflaged inspector. Luis Argüello stayed with him that night time, in San Quentin, till all the things was resolved they usually met with the remainder in Paris.

Alfonso XIII obtained them in San Sebastián, the place they have been paid a tribute, which included a pleasant exhibition, holders in opposition to substitutes.

That triumph had an enormous echo in Spain, and extra from the version of the ebook by Manuel de Castro from Vigo, The Spanish deeds on the Antwerp Olympiad, which had a number of editions. That silver refuted the nationwide pessimism put in since 98 and endorsed the position of sport as overcoming complexes and looking out wholesome overseas. The arrival of soccer in Spain was the duty of enlightened youth, confronted with a standard and closed setting that rejected overseas currents. From Antwerp, footballers gained social status, the press was open to the phenomenon, professionalism went from clandestine to tolerated and shortly to acknowledged, and the previous fields grew and new ones have been constructed, together with the Metropolitano or Les Corts, with capability that already surpassed these of the bullrings.

In fact: the seal of fury remained, which over and over tempted the selectors to hunt in it the misplaced glory. Till Luis Aragonés arrived and altered it.