European GamesSynchronized swimmers Marloes Steenbeek and Bregje de Brouwer have won the silver medal in the technical performance at the European Games in Poland. The couple achieved a score of 248.4283 at the Aquatics Center in Oswiecim, located near Krakow, and only saw the Austrian twins Anna-Maria and Eirini Marina Alexandri score higher.

Steenbeek and De Brouwer had to enter the water as second and then saw many duos bite their teeth on the score. The Alexandri twins scored 266.4584, but they were the only pair to score better. The bronze went to Sofia Malkogeorgou and Evangelia Platanioti from Greece.

The European Games are this year’s European championship for synchronized swimming. Steenbeek and De Brouwer had placed seventh on Wednesday for the final on the free freestyle. The Austrian swimmers also had the highest score in this. The freestyle final is Saturday.

3×3 basketball players

The Dutch 3×3 basketball players started the European Games with a win and a loss. The Dutch won in the Polish city of Krakow against Switzerland, 20-14. Then there was a defeat against Spain, 8-21.

The Netherlands, with Janis Boonstra, Jacobine Klerx, Jade Blagrove and Emy Hayford, is currently in second place in the group, behind Spain. The top two qualify for the quarter-finals.

The European Games opened on Wednesday. The Netherlands participates with more than 150 athletes in 22 disciplines. The third edition of the event will last twelve days.