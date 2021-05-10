On the first day of the Budapest Swimming Europeans, held at the Duna Arena in a restrictive bubble and without an audience, the Spanish artistic swimming team (synchro) achieved its first podium. Pau Ribes and Emma García They took silver in the technical mixed duo with a score of 84.8694, only surpassed by the Russian pair Aleksandr Maltsev-Mayya Gurbanberdieva (91.7963).

“We dedicate it to Anna Vega,” they later commented. His coach has not been able to travel to Hungary due to last minute health problems. Meritorious second place for a couple that have done nothing but grow in recent years and have surpassed Italy, which had always prevailed in previous competitions. Already in Glasgow 2018 (in that case with Berta Ferreras), Ribes, the male synchro pioneer, took the bronze.

“We are very happy with how we have interpreted it. We are proud of our team. We have done a great job. Vega and Mengual have helped us a lot”, García and Ribes commented after obtaining the medal, the first of a Spanish team that is making a clear commitment to youth in the rest of the routines.

More rugged was the final of the technical duo, which finally did not have Ona Carbonell in the Spanish team, but with the young couple formed by Iris Tió and Alissa Ozhogina (with Russian ancestors). The final had to be interrupted due to a problem with the underwater speakers that have prevented the competition from developing normally, so on Wednesday morning it will be repeated from scratch. Scores have been invalidated.