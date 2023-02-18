Sergio López Barranco (July 5, 1999) continues to show his face in the big events. The sprinter from Aljucer, from the Nutribán Sociedad Atlética Alcantarilla, won the silver medal this Saturday in a close final of the 60-meter dash of the Spanish Indoor Championship that is taking place at the Municipal Sports Center of Madrid, with a time of 6.69, behind Daniel Rodríguez from Granada (6.64).

It is not the first time that Sergio López has climbed to the second drawer of the podium. He already won a silver medal at the 2021 European Athletics Championships under-23, in the 4 × 100-meter dash.

Mechaal display



The most applauded performance of the day was that of Adel Mechaal. After his solo gallop on Friday in the semifinal, this Saturday in the final of the 3,000 meters he once again gave an authentic exhibition. The Catalan shot from the first meter and stopped the clock in 7:44.15.

A good heptathlon was completed by Jorge Ureña (6,173 points), improving the championship record and staying just 76 points behind his national record. In the 60 meters, Jäel Bestué, with 7.20 (second best Spanish ever), defeated Maribel Pérez.

Mariano García, on stage on Sunday



The midfielder from Cuevas de Reyllo Mariano García monopolizes the attention this Sunday. The best athlete of 2022 is the great favorite to win the gold medal in the 800-meter final, scheduled for 2:25 p.m. It would not be the first time that the Fuente Alameño athlete has triumphed in an absolute National. He has been champion of Spain in the 800 m outdoors (2019) and double champion on the indoor track (2019 and 2022). In addition, he owns the record of Spain of the 800 of the distance.

2022 was his year. He was proclaimed champion in the 800 meters in the World Cup on the indoor track, with a mark of 1: 46.20.7 and European champion, improving his personal mark (1: 44.85).