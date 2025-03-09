The chronicler remembers those years in which he was a teenager before the screens.

In those Indoor Europeans of the eighties, the podiums of Spanish midfondists and fondistas abounded: José Luis González, Colomán Trabado, José Manuel Abascal, Antonio Páez, José Luis Carreira …

Sometimes others illuminated.

Antonio Corgos in the length. Or Ángel Heras and José Alonso Valero in 400. Javier Moracho and Carlos Sala, in the fences. And very eventually, some women: Blanca Lacambra, who ran the extinct 200. Reyes Sobrino and Mari Cruz Díaz in the also extinct 3,000 m march. Or Cristina Pérez, four -controlist.

Half and background marked the pattern of Spanish athletics, in a trend that would last in time, then then Cacho, Luis Javier González, Antón, Anacleto Jiménez, Parra, Cañellas, Pancorbo, Andrés Díaz, Redolat, The cheater Alberto García, The cheater Penti, The cheat Marta Domínguez, Nuria Fernández, Natalia Rodríguez, Higuero, Reina, Mayte Martínez, Luis Alberto Marco, Juande Jurado, Jesús España, Reyes Estévez, Sergio Gallardo, Diego Ruiz, Quesada, Casado, Kevin López, Olmedo, Mechaal, Álvaro de Arriba, Jesús Gómez, Adrián Ben …

The list is infinite and is a classic, and tells us many things. Except in the European of Prague 2015, there has always been a midfielder or a Spanish fondista on a Short Track podium.

(To break this statistic, you have to go back to Sindelfingen 1980, then closed with the only bronze of Javier Moracho in 60 fences).

(…)

The outcome

The 4×400 relay, silver, closes the Spanish performance with four medals: a gold, one silver and two bronzes

As in that passionate adolescence, the chronicler prepares to contemplate the facts that now occur in Appealoorn (Netherlands), a scenario that hosts the European Short Track that ended yesterday.

But these are other times and now, those majestic Spanish specialists are not those who were then.

There are no representatives in that 3,000 that Jakob Ingebrigtsen, superb, handles as well as two days before he had handled 1,500, another final in which there have not been Spaniards either.

(And there are already three doubles of the Norwegian prodigy, it already has seven Indoor titles, as many as the legendary Valery Borzov, king of short speed in the seventies, when Europeans were held year after year, and not in this biennial format).

In the 3,000 female, Marta García (27), Lions hard, very skilled in the intense rhythms, doctor in a consultation when he is not training, he stumbles mid -race, he knees in the synthetic (8m53s67, 25 hundredths from bronze).

– I have standing as quickly as possible and I have seen myself. But I had the disadvantage of having fallen and made that extra effort – she says, containing the tears, and feeling the pain of a bruised body -: the knee begins to hurt enough now.

The past

You have to go back to Prague 2015 to observe a medallero without Spanish fondistas; And beyond, until 1980

Nor is Josta Canales (23), fifth (1m45s88) rise in an 800 that a Dutch, Samuel capple, unexpected local idol, in 1m44s88 is awarded.

The midfondist and fondist blackouts are remedied to jumpers (on Friday, Ana Peleteir 34 years).





And this Sunday, the male relief exploded.

He did it with a symmetrical performance, barely weighed by the absence of the exhausted Iñaki Cañal (he had been fourth in the individual final on the eve), signed by Markel Fernández, Manuel Guijarro, the tireless Óscar Husillos and Bernat Erta, fighter fighter who does not give up and sneak snatching second place (3M05S18, record of Spain; it is the third Spanish podium in the history of discipline).

Ahead, the Dutch, superb fly in the closure of the championship, because the male gold adds the female gold by Femke Bol and Lieke Klaver, myths in their country.