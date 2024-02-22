His scuffed handmade silver boots with platform soles: $94,500. His 1990 Bentley convertible: $441,000. A neon lighting with the text: HORNY?! (Hot?!), used during a concert series in Las Vegas: $26,460.

The first of seven auctions with the contents of Elton Johns 1,200 square foot penthouse in Atlanta on Wednesday evening at Christie's in New York, including auction costs, raised almost 8 million dollars, 7.3 million euros. This yield corresponds to the auction house's highest expectations.

Christie's offered 49 lots of the 76-year-old British pop star at the evening auction. John's personal items fared better than his artwork. Although an artwork by the anonymous British artist Banksy generated the highest proceeds: the equivalent of almost 1.8 million euros.

Banksy: 'Flower Thrower Triptych' (2017). Sold for $1,925,500. Photo Christie's

VIP auctions

John recently sold his Atlanta apartment for $7.2 million, well above the asking price. The singer bought the penthouse in 1990 to make touring the United States more convenient. Due to the central location of Atlanta, he could always sleep in his own bed after an American concert. Last summer John announced that he had stopped performing.

Seven more auctions with furniture and art from the apartment will follow next week. Christie's expects a return of approximately 9 million euros for the remaining 900 lots.

Boots from 1971 with the initials EJ, worn during many performances in the 1970s. Sold for $94,500.

Photo Christie's Portrait by British photographer Terry O'Neill from 1974. Sold for $20,790.

Photo Christie's

The major auction houses recently organized more VIP auctions. The assets of the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury fetched 46.5 million euros at Sotheby's in London in September, 30 million more than expected. Assets of the late American journalist Barbara Walters, fashion editor André Leon Talley, and Chief Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and French actor Gérard Depardieu were also recently auctioned for millions.