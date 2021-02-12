Dubai (Union)

The UAE flew silver and bronze javelin throwing, and the shot was paid on the second day of the “Probe of Hope” championship for the “People of Determination Forces” Grand Prize “Dubai 2021, when Soraya Al Zaabi won second place in the Javelin Throwing F34 competition, while Sarah Al Senani came in third place. In the shot put competition F 33.

The second day also witnessed the smashing of 3 international and African records through the French Marie in the long jump competition T 64 »a new world number, while the Moroccan Fawzia Al-Qasayoui registered a new African record in the F33 shot put competition» Girls, and Albert Sigali from Zimbabwe followed the same path in Men’s 1500 meters competition T20.

Ruba Al-Omari from Bahrain won the silver in the F55 Girls Discus Throw, while her compatriot Amal won third place and the F54 Shot Bronze bronze.

It is worth noting that the winners of the first three places are crowned by default under the preventive measures.

The curtain falls on the championship this evening. After strong competition between the champions to reserve their seats in the “Tokyo Paralympics”.

Our Paralympic champion Sarah Al-Senani expressed her pride in the wonderful organization of the tournament, indicating that her obtaining third place in light of the repercussions of the Corona pandemic that swept the world is a gain after achieving a new personal record, especially as she reserved her seat in the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

She said: “People of determination” heroes are always up to the challenge in order to repeat the success scene in light of the great interest that the sport of people of determination receives from wise leadership, so that each of its members can paint a good picture of the game to which he belongs in continental and international forums.