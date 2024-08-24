The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) has issued a local Silver Alert in an attempt to find a missing 88-year-old man. John Kotowski was last seen on the evening of August 5.

Kotowski is known to frequent Albertson’s and Walmart. He was last seen driving a gold 2013 Chevy Malibu with Texas license plates.

He is 6 feet (1.83 m) tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds (66 kg). Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 915-832-4400 or 911.

[email protected]