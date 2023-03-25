Former deputy was arrested on February 2, by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, for failing to comply with precautionary measures

Former deputy’s defense Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) asked the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to urgently analyze the request for revocation of Silveira’s preventive detention. The former congressman was arrested on February 2, by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, for failing to comply with the precautionary measures imposed on him – such as the use of an electronic anklet. The defense also asks for the annulment of fines to Silveira, which exceed R$ 4 million, and the unblocking of his social networks. Here’s the full (440 KB) of the order.