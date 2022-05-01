Protagonist of the acts organized by bolsonaristas this Sunday, 1st, Labor Day, deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) has just asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to close the lawsuit in which he was sentenced to eight years and nine months of imprisonment. imprisonment for undemocratic attacks.

The defense says that the process lost its object with the decree edited by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to pardon the parliamentarian’s sentence.

“Given the broad and unrestricted presidential pardon, there is no need to even talk about appeals to be opposed or filed, by any of the parties, MP and defense, as the object of the ill-fated criminal prosecution no longer exists, and there is also no appeal motivation”, he says. an order snippet.

In addition to filing the case, the lawyer asks that the deputy’s social media profiles be reactivated immediately. Another demand is the return of the R$ 100,000 bail paid last year for violations of the anklet.

The document also provokes Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, by suggesting that the magistrate undertake to “erase the name Daniel Lúcio da Silveira from your mind”.

Make yourself comfortable

The deputy was on the morning of this Sunday, 1st, Labor Day, in the act set up in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio, where he said that “freedom is worth more than life itself”. After the appearance, Daniel Silveira went to Copacabana beach, in the state capital, where he made speeches in three sound cars. He is expected to perform in São Paulo. In the capital of São Paulo, Bolsonaristas call for the impeachment of STF ministers. The demonstrations were organized to support the government and parliamentarians.

By attending acts organized by bolsonaristas this Sunday, Silveira ignores the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that prohibited him from participating in public events.

The ban was decreed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes at the end of March, in the same decision that ordered the deputy to use an electronic anklet again, and later confirmed by the plenary of the STF. The measure was suggested by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) after Daniel Silveira reiterated attacks on the ministers of the Supreme Court.

In an order last Tuesday, 26, when asking for clarification from the deputy about the disconnection of the anklet, Moraes reiterated that the precautionary measures continue to apply even after the conviction to eight years and nine months in prison for anti-democratic attacks and the decree edited by the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to pardon the sentence. The minister said that the STF still needs to analyze the effects of the pardon – opposition actions were distributed to the cabinet of minister Rosa Weber, who has already communicated that she does not intend to decide monocratically and will guide the topic directly from the plenary.

“While there is no such analysis [do decreto presidencial] and the decree of extinction of punishment by the Judiciary, the present criminal action will proceed normally, including with regard to the observance of the precautionary measures imposed on the defendant Daniel Silveira and duly endorsed by the Plenary of this Supreme Court”, wrote Moraes.

The deputy’s defense even responded to the minister arguing that the precautionary measures were annulled by the face-to-face decree “which granted the ‘grace’ to the persecuted politician Daniel Lúcio da Silveira”.

