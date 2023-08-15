Minister of Mines and Energy says that cities affected by the logistics of mineral exploration should be better contemplated

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirasaid this Monday (14.Aug.2023) that he will present a draft to the Civil House for the redistribution of the Cfem (Financial Compensation for Mineral Exploitation).

The legislation determines since 2017 that 60% of the tribute must be paid to cities where exploration takes place, while 15% is distributed to the States and 15% to cities that do not explore ores in their territories, but that are affected by infrastructure and logistics. of mining companies. In Silveira’s understanding, cities affected by exploration in neighboring regions should receive a higher percentage.

“Cfem was created under the idea that it should only be paid to municipalities where mineral exploration takes place directly. We understand now that many other municipalities are affected by mining, passing trucks and railways, and this impacts these municipalities. We are proposing a readjustment of Cfem’s distribution”said Silveira after participating in the Meeting of Mining Mayors of Brazil.

Silveira did not detail what the new distribution percentages will be. Currently, in addition to transfers to mining cities and states, 10% of Cfem is transferred to the Union. ANM (National Mining Agency) receives 7% of this amount, Cetem (Mineral Technology Center) receives 1.8%, FNDCT (National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development) 1%, and the remaining 0.2% goes to O IBAMA (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Natural Resources).

ANM restructuring

The Meeting with the Mining Mayors was held in a ceremonial hall in the Ministry of Mines and Energy building, but outside, demonstrators were protesting for a restructuring of the ANM.

The regulatory agency’s employees have been on strike since June and complain about the scrapping of the agency. Among the requests of professionals are the opening of new contests and salary parity with other regulatory agencies.

In conversation with journalists, Silveira said that the Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, is working to present a solution to the demands of servers in the coming days.

“It is a great priority, Minister Esther is working hard on it and a restructuring should be announced in the next few days, not only of the agency, but also of its budget. We are going to let the national mining agency be the ugly duckling of the agencies so that it can fulfill its legal mission in a sector so important for national development”declared Silveira.