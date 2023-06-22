Minister of Mines and Energy says that the measure will have as main objective to end the asymmetries of the current system

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said this Wednesday (June 21, 2023) that it plans to propose a regulatory framework for the Brazilian electricity sector. According to the minister, the objective of the measure is to correct the distortions of the current system.

“We will propose a major milestone for the sector, with the aim of reducing asymmetries for all consumers. I call on everyone to together ensure the strengthening of the Brazilian electricity sector”said the minister.

The statement was given on video for the opening of the 20th Enase (National Meeting of Electric Sector Agents).

During his brief participation, Silveira emphasized the positive results in the Brazilian economy, such as the increase in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the 1st quarter above market expectations, the increase in Brazil’s credit rating granted by S&P (Standard & Poors) and the fall of the dollar in the last week.

The minister ended his analysis of the economic situation with a criticism of the BC (Central Bank). In Silveira’s view, the country is already in a position to reduce the Selic rate. He added that maintaining interest rates at a high level only harms strategic sectors in the country.

“This scenario creates an even more favorable environment to reduce the basic interest rate, still, unfortunately, at very high levels, which mainly harms small and medium-sized companies and industries”said Silveira.