Ceremony will be held at Palácio do Planalto, in the morning; idea is to send a set of measures to the Chamber

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), will present the text of the “Combustível do Futuro” program next Thursday (September 14, 2023). The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11 am, at Palácio do Planalto.

According to the minister’s assistants, the program establishes decarbonization actions in 3 areas that ostensibly demand fuel: individual cars, cargo transport and aviation. In all cases, the percentage of clean fuels as part of the final mixture will be increased.

In gasoline, the proportion of ethanol will increase from the current 27.5% to 30%. In diesel, the biofuel mixture is currently 12%. The rate of increase is 1 percentage point more per year. In 2024, it will be 13%, for example. The government will increase the pace by up to 3 times.

The latest ad is still being modeled. It is the composition of SAF, which is sustainable aviation fuel, in its acronym in English, aviation kerosene. There is still no pre-defined minimum percentage.

The idea is to do something similar to the United States. From 2024 onwards, it will be mandatory in the country to have 2% SAF in the composition. The volume will be continually increased until reaching 63% in 2050, according to IATA (International Air Transport Aviation).

The program has been announced for some time, but there have been internal twists and turns. There will be another announcement before the end of the year.

Silveira and his team work on modeling for the production of green hydrogen in Brazil. The idea is to send a set of laws by the end of the year.

The government is pushing the call “green agenda”. It was announced as a priority. But Congress anticipated it. He wants to lead the debate on the topic.

Silveira’s announcement has the support of the economic team of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and some of the main entities in the sector.