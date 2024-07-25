Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/25/2024 – 8:08

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, stated this Wednesday, 24, that the government is looking for a solution for the fertilizer production units under the control of Unigel, in Sergipe and Bahia.

“A solution needs to be found, and within Petrobras’ governance. I repeat: it needs to go through the company’s governance, it needs to go through the board,” said the minister after the opening of the Sergipe Oil & Gas event, in Aracaju.

As the State As Silveira has shown, Petrobras has been making moves to recover assets sold by previous governments. Refineries and fertilizer production units are in the running for renationalization. For Silveira, the country cannot continue to depend on imported fertilizers.