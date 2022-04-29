President says again that deputy was wronged by being sentenced to 8 years in prison by the Supreme Court

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Friday (29.Apr.2022) that the Federal Supreme Court committed excesses by condemning federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) to prison for 8 years and 9 months. He stated, however, that the congressman said “absurdities” when he threatened the members of the court.

“It is not disputed that there was an excess on the part of the STF. The deputy, as much as he has said absurd things and no one discusses it, because they were absurd things, the penalty cannot be 8 years and 9 months in prison in a closed regime, loss of mandate, ineligibility and a fine. There was too much.” said the president in an interview with a radio station in Cuiabá (MT).

In one of his threats to STF ministers, Silveira said: “The people enter the STF and grab Alexandre de Moraes by his collar and shake his egg head and throw him in a trash can”.

In this Friday’s interview, Bolsonaro said he did not intend to challenge the Supreme Court by giving the federal deputy individual grace.

“It would be up to me and no one else to undo this injustice. I don’t want to challenge the Supreme or say that I’m more important, or that I have more courage than them. Far from it”, declared.

constitutional grace

Bolsonaro last week granted the constitutional grace to the deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison by the STF for statements and threats against the ministers of the Supreme Court.

The presidential decree works as a pardon for a specific convict. The measure excludes the punishment, but not the secondary effects of the penalty. Silveira loses his political rights and will remain ineligible even without conviction.

Constitutional grace can be used to forgive even serious crimes and physical violence, with the exception of heinous crimes such as drug trafficking, terrorism and torture, and crimes against the democratic order.

The individual pardon granted by Bolsonaro to Silveira is a rare act since the country’s redemocratization. In 1945, a similar measure was decreed by President José Linhares to 2 Italian citizens.

In Silveira’s case, the constitutional grace was given before the final decision was reached, that is, the deputy’s defense could still appeal the decision. For this reason, lawyers specializing in Constitutional Law stated to the Power 360 that it was still not possible to talk about the irreversibility of the measure, even though it was established by the Constitution.

