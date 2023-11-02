Minister of Mines and Energy is in Lisbon; in addition to the meeting with Duarte Cordeiro, he participates in a Fibe event

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, met this Thursday morning (2.Nov.2023), in Lisbon (Portugal), with the Portuguese Minister of Environment and Climate Action, Duarte Cordeiro. At the Instagram StoriesSilveira showed images of the meeting and he said topics such as energy transition, clean and renewable energy and fuels of the future were discussed. After the meeting, Silveira went to the Fibe event (Brazil Europe Integration Forum), where she participated in the panel “Persistent Challenges and Constant Agenda: Efficiency and energy transition”.