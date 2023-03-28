Government has to define the renewal rules for electricity grants, which begin to expire in 2025

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said, on this Monday (27.Mar.2023), that the renewal of electricity concessions must be carried out “grant and burden” to distributors.

“Within the concessions, there is probably nothing to talk about granting and cost for these renewals or bidding, unless they are done internally in the contracts to improve the quality of the services of the distributors“, he said. According to the minister, another possibility is the inclusion of social programs.

The concessions of electricity distribution companies will expire in 2025, starting with EDP do Espírito Santo. The government has yet to define the rules for extending contracts.

Silveira said it was necessary “separate the distributors” between companies that present good financial and service results and those that have difficulties.