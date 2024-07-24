The Minister of Mines and Energy opposed the decision of this Tuesday (23.Jul) of the public agency, which restarts the process of regulating energy structures

The minister of Mines and EnergyAlexandre Silveira, opposed the decision of the Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) to end this Tuesday (23.Jul.2024) the regulation of power poles, restarting the discussion on the subject. According to Silveira, the resolution postpones the definition of a “worthy solution” of public interest.

In a note, the minister said he aligned himself with the position of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency). The organization said that Aneel’s decision represents a “setback in the discussion of the topic and will have significant impacts on the expansion of connectivity for Brazilians.”

“Decisions like the one adopted today by Aneel delay the public interest of having a dignified solution for the unsustainable situation of poles in Brazil.”, said Silveira.

The minister stated that public policies related to the sharing of poles between the areas of electricity and telecommunications “safeguard the public interest, including the safety of people”. And he said that the current Brazilian scenario is “chaotic” It is “disorderly” in all municipalities.

Silveira also asked that the Aneel board have the “responsibility and sense of urgency needed” for “fulfill with zeal his important public function.”

REGULATION OF POSTS

The regulation of pole sharing is a long-standing demand from the two sectors: energy and telecommunications. It has been under discussion at Aneel and Anatel since 2018. A 2020 Anatel report showed that at the time there were 10 million poles in a critical situation and that they needed to be treated as a priority for planning.

On September 26, 2023, the Ministries of Mines and Energy and Communications signed a concierge interministerial agreement establishing the National Pole Sharing Policy. The document indicated that the two agencies should deal with the technical regulations, including the pricing mechanism.

The regulation was unanimously approved by Anatel on October 24, 2023. At the time, the agency also recommended holding a public consultation to set prices for renting the poles. However, Aneel did not reach a consensus on the matter.

On Tuesday (23.Jul), the general director of Aneel, Sandoval Feitosa, presented a vote for the extinction stating that the current instruction of the process was outdated by the publication of the decree 12.068 of 2024which stipulated the guidelines for the renewal of electricity distribution concessions.