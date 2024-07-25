Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2024 – 22:03

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, criticized the natural gas sector on Wednesday, the 24th, pointing out “allotment” and “abusive pricing”. At an event in Sergipe, he argued that the rates of return on investments by gas distributors in Brazil should be compatible with the business risk, which is considered low.

“Unfortunately, a Gas Court divided up Brazil as if the regions were hereditary captaincies, creating gas islands, with abusive prices that led the sector into a death spiral,” assessed the Minister of Mines and Energy.

Silveira also declared that the country will not “bow” to the interests of those who, according to him, divided up the gas sector in Brazil.

A drop in prices would be possible with adjustments throughout the production chain, he says. A study by the Energy Research Company (EPE) has already shown that it is possible to reduce the price of natural gas in Brazil by 25%.

This would occur through new regulations on the flow of gas and treatment plants. According to the study presented in April, natural gas in Brazil leaves the “wellhead” (producers) at a price of US$2.86 per million BTU (British thermal units).

This value jumps to US$ 9.22 per million BTU when it passes through the Natural Gas Flow and Processing Units (UPGN). Petrobras’ price for distributors is approximately US$ 12.08 per million BTU.