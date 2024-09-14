The Minister of Mines and Energy will spend the weekend in the capital of Minas Gerais to give traction to the campaign of the current mayor, who has been growing in the polls

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), participated this Saturday (14.Sep.2024) in an event for the campaign of the mayor and candidate for re-election in Belo Horizonte (MG), Fuad Noman (PSD). He paid “tribute” to the current mayor by wearing suspenders, Fuad’s trademark.

The mayor of Minas Gerais’ main campaigner, Silveira, stated that keeping Fuad in charge of the capital of Minas Gerais will facilitate the city’s integration into the social policies developed by the federal government. The minister mentioned the Gas for All program, which estimates that gas cylinders will be distributed to 20.8 million families starting in 2025.

“Us [governo] We want to work in synergy with all mayors. President Lula always emphasizes that a municipalist country, with more than 5,000 municipalities, cannot implement public policies without the municipalities, but when we have a partner, someone close, someone dedicated, someone competent, who presents good projects to the federal government, it makes it easier for us to reach the people faster.”said Silveira.

As shown by the Poder360Silveira is expected to step up support for Fuad in the coming weeks and is confident of a center-left union against Mauro Tramonte (Republicans), candidate who has the support of the governor Romeo Zema (New) and has been leading the polls of voting intentions.

The minister is looking for possible support from candidates Rogerio Correia (PT) and Duda Salabert (PDT) to the current mayor and, above all, in the active participation of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in Fuad’s campaign. The PT candidate, however, lost in the capital of Minas Gerais in 2022 by 45.7% against 54.3% for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Silveira has political capillarity in the capital of Minas Gerais. In the 2022 Senate campaign, he won in Belo Horizonte, but lost the seat to Cleitinho (Republicans), which garnered more votes in the interior of the State.

ELECTORAL RACE

Tramonte continues to lead the polls for the leadership of the capital, but Fuad is on the rise and has established himself as the main rival to Zema’s name in the second round.

Here are the voting intentions for the Belo Horizonte City Hall, according to a Quaest survey released on Wednesday (11.Sep):

Mauro Tramonte (Republicans) – 27%;

Fuad Noman (PSD) – 20%;

Bruno Engler (PL) – 16%;

Duda Salabert (PDT) – 11%;

Rogerio Correa (PT) – 5%;

Carlos Viana (Podemos) – 4%;

Gabriel (MDB) – 3%;

Wanderson Rocha (PSTU) – 1%;

Indira Xavier (UP) – 0%;

Lourdes Francisco (PCO) – 0%;

blank/invalid votes – 6%; and

don’t know – 7%.

The survey was conducted by Quaest from September 8 to 10, 2024. 1,002 people aged 16 or over in Belo Horizonte were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number MG-08280/2024.

According to the company that carried out the survey, the research cost R$90,181 and was contracted by TV Globo.