Minister of Mines and Energy referred to the possibility of having oil on the Equatorial Margin, on the coast of Amapá

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said this Monday (7.Aug.2023), in Belém (PA), that Brazilians have the right to know about their potential. He was referring to the possibility of oil on the Equatorial Margin, on the coast of Amapá.

“I am convinced that all Brazilian men and women have the right to know their mineral potential, be it oil, gas or critical rare earth minerals”he declared.

O IBAMA (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) needs to analyze Petrobras’ request to install the test drilling rig on the coast of Amapá to check if there is oil in the region. On this 2nd, the organ’s president, Rodrigo Agostinho, told the Power360 There is no deadline for this process to be completed.

“Even to contribute to the energy transition, that we can indeed make political decisions in the sense of using one potentiality more, less another, and so on. What is not, in my opinion, admissible, is that we do not have the right to know our potentialities”declared the Minister of Mines and Energy.

According to Silveira, there is still no consensus in the government, but he says he believes it will be possible to reconcile economic interests with preservation of the environment.

“These things have to be placed in extremely balanced ways. There is no divergence in the government, what exists is a natural debate, where consensus is sought. I am absolutely convinced that this consensus will be properly assessed”said Silveira.

The minister stated that the Amazon Summit is a “fertile ground” to discuss the topic. However, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) went in the opposite direction in this 2nd: “Do you think I came here to discuss this?”he replied after being questioned about the subject upon arriving in Belém (PA).