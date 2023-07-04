Silvano Aureoles Conejo, former governor of Michoacán, criticized the practices of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador from the National Palace, accusing him of spreading lies and belittling the work and will of the citizenry.

In his morning press conference, at the National Palace, the president warned this Monday that there is a de facto power that has completely erased the opposition political parties, headed by Claudio X. González.

The head of the Executive assured that a power group, headed by the businessman, has already decided that Xóchitl Gálvez is his candidate presidential and that is why there have been declines in the opposition.

In his role as coordinator of the Broad Front for Mexico and leader of the Por Amor a México project, Silvano Aureoles emphasized the importance of recognizing and applauding the interest of Mexicans in participating actively in the political and public life of the country.

The PRD member highlighted that the Broad Front is made up of citizens and opposition political parties, and rejected the idea of ​​unilaterally imposing candidates, in opposition to the President’s practices.

Aureoles describes López Obrador’s statements on the candidacy of Xóchitl Gálvez as manipulation and a sample of contempt for democracy and citizenship.

The former Michoacán president, whom López Obrador has pointed out as being behind the Latinus platform, stressed that there is a process and a method that cannot be altered by anyone.

The PRD member, who aspires to the presidential candidacy for 2024, emphasized the importance of citizen participation and defends participatory democracy as a fundamental pillar of the country.

In his morning, President López Obrador warned that the power group headed by Claudio X. González is the one that intends to stop the transformation of Mexico, and warned about its effects on the parties.

“What our opponents of the oligarchy are doing affects them a lot, because they are undoing the parties, and well, the PRI was founded in 1929 and the PAN in 1939, that is, it is recent history.

“And they disappear, and now the leader is a manager. And the private sector is one thing and the public sector is another, and that is why we have to divide, or rather, we have to separate economic power from political power,” he stressed.