Silvano Aureoles Rabbitformer governor of Michoacán denounce publicly through his Twitter account (@Silvano_A) that has received death threats. In his message, Aureoles blamed the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and other state and federal officials of MORENA for his physical integrity, that of his family and work team.

The former governor specifically mentioned López Obrador, Adán Augusto López, head of the Interior, Marcelo Ebrard, in charge of Foreign Relations, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, current governor of Michoacán, and Carlos Torres Piña, Secretary of Government of Michoacán.

He also demanded that the political persecution and hate messages against him be stopped.

“I publicly denounce death threats against me.

I hold @lopezobrador_, @adan_augusto, @m_ebrard, @ARBedolla and @TorresPinna responsible for my physical integrity, that of my family and team.

Stop political persecution and hate messages! “, wrote the former president of Michoacán on Twitter.

aureoles has been postulated as one of the possible PRD candidates for the 2024 presidential electionswith the project “Por Amor a México”, currently travels the country looking for sympathizers who can support him to first achieve his candidacy for the party.

During a morning press conference, the governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla, was questioned about the accusations made by Aureoles. However, the governor decided not to issue any position and he limited himself to responding with a “no comment” to the questions of the local press.

So far, it has not been reported whether the former governor has filed any formal complaint related to the threats of death before the corresponding authorities, who, if received, must take the necessary measures to ensure their physical integrity and clarify the facts.

