An Italian woman who has lived in the UK for 14 years, an investor in environmental startups, has discovered that she could be expelled from the country, despite obtaining a “permanent residence” card after Brexit came into force. She is one of tens of thousands of EU citizens who were unaware that the Home Office changed the rules in 2019, requiring them to apply for a different scheme, called the EU settlement.

Silvana, whose name has been changed, only discovered that her permanent residence card was no longer valid when her daughter's request to renew the European Health Insurance Card (Ehic) was rejected. It happened before the summer holidays.

The woman claims authorities incorrectly told her to apply for replacement biometric residency identification and that she paid £400 for an emergency appointment as the family was about to travel. This was also rejected and, eventually, she was given the correct information: to apply for the EU settlement system, which had officially closed in June 2021, but was still open to late applications for “reasonable reasons ”. On 9 August, the government changed the definition of “reasonable grounds”, removing “lack of knowledge” of the EU settlement system as an acceptable justification for late application.

Silvana has a degree in environmental technologies from Imperial College London, finished her PhD at University College London and is an investor in environmental startups. The husband is British and the daughter has dual nationality. She had applied for permanent residency in 2016, mainly as a step on the path to applying for British citizenship, an idea which she later scrapped due to the high costs. «The permanent residence card does not expire. I am aware of what is happening in the world, I am not stupid. I read the guidelines at the time. There was nothing to suggest that my card was invalid,” she explained.

Even after Ehic's application was rejected, Silvana thought she had no problems: the Home Office had reassured her since her presence in Great Britain dated back to before Brexit. “To be honest, for a whole month I didn't understand the gravity of my situation,” she said.

Now, she blames the government for the situation that has been created, claiming to have received incorrect information from the Ministry of the Interior. To complicate everything, you stated, there are also many lawyers who do not know the facts and are exploiting the vulnerability of European citizens. Then there would be the Home Office referring people like her to charities or advice centers such as Inca for Italians in Britain, funded by the Italian government to help its citizens in the UK.

«For a month I sought legal advice. I was quoted between £500 and £12,000 to submit an application. They all told me completely different things,” Silvana said. “The first one told me I was a 'basket case' and would never win, even though the UK visa officials had given the wrong advice.” “I was treated like a criminal,” she said. “It would have been easy for them to say, 'You need to apply for permanent residency.' In my opinion, the way they have behaved in relation to the withdrawal agreement is illegal,” she said.

A Home Office spokesperson said it has been “clear for some time” that permanent residence documents cease to be valid at the end of the grace period on 30 June 2021. “More than two years have passed since the deadline for membership application, which was widely publicized. In line with our agreements' commitments on citizens' rights, we continue to accept and consider late requests from those who have reasonable grounds for delaying their request,” the spokesperson added.