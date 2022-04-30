Madrid (AFP)

Veteran Spanish midfielder David Silva has extended his contract with his club Real Sociedad for a year, specifically until the end of the 2022-2023 season, according to the 36-year-old himself.

Silva, crowned world champion with “La Roja” in South Africa 2010, joined Sociedad in 2020 from Manchester City, after leading them to win four league titles. “It was an easy decision with a club like this and its fans,” Silva said.

The Basque club won the local cup competition in 2020, and this season it occupies sixth place with 55 points in “La Liga”, 5 rounds before the end.