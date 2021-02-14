The soaring of the Frankfurt Eintracht continues. On matchday 21, the Adler prevailed 2-0 against 1. FC Köln and thus advanced to a Champions League place. The FC, however, is still stuck in the relegation battle.
Frankfurt has now won seven of the last ten Bundesliga games; Otherwise, two draws and one defeat against Bayer Leverkusen jumped out. The SGE’s run is impressive and it continued on Sunday against 1. FC Köln.
In the first half, Eintracht remained goalless, but already clearly set the tone and forced the guests from Cologne to do a lot of defensive work. After the break, the team of head coach Adi Hütter then rewarded themselves for their efforts: Andre Silva nodded a cross from Filip Kostic to the supposed 1-0 after 53 minutes. But: when Kostic crossed the ball, the ball was already completely out of bounds, the hit didn’t count. Only three minutes later, goal scorer Silva overcame FC goalkeeper Timo Horn with a lob to take the lead; this time compliant.
In the live table, Eintracht is working its way up to third place with the leadership (Wolfsburg is still playing against Gladbach in the evening). There was no compelling answer from Cologne; the people of the cathedral simply didn’t think too much about strong Frankfurters. Instead, the home side went one better: Evan N’Dicka headed a Kostic corner on the near post in the 79th minute to make it 2-0.