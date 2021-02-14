In the first half, Eintracht remained goalless, but already clearly set the tone and forced the guests from Cologne to do a lot of defensive work. After the break, the team of head coach Adi Hütter then rewarded themselves for their efforts: Andre Silva nodded a cross from Filip Kostic to the supposed 1-0 after 53 minutes. But: when Kostic crossed the ball, the ball was already completely out of bounds, the hit didn’t count. Only three minutes later, goal scorer Silva overcame FC goalkeeper Timo Horn with a lob to take the lead; this time compliant.

In the live table, Eintracht is working its way up to third place with the leadership (Wolfsburg is still playing against Gladbach in the evening). There was no compelling answer from Cologne; the people of the cathedral simply didn’t think too much about strong Frankfurters. Instead, the home side went one better: Evan N’Dicka headed a Kostic corner on the near post in the 79th minute to make it 2-0.

#SGEKOE Observations

– @ andrevsilva19 despite missed chances with super goal

– Except for a short phase, totally stable defensive work

– #SGE overall like a top team: calm, patient, deliberate

– Another central defender goal

– I thought: good corners! #Unity – Christopher Michel (@CMoffiziell) February 14, 2021

In his current form, Ndicka is perhaps the best central defender in the Bundesliga.#SGEKOE – Aunt Anna (@rosalaut) February 14, 2021

Who can do great things this year, even if things are bumpy? the stable defense was the guarantee for victory today. Hinti & Ndicka strong as a bear ?? #SGEKOE – WitnessYeboahs (@YeboahsZeuge) February 14, 2021

Younes is probably one of the best footballers to ever play for Eintracht. What an unbelievably great kicker. #SGEKOE – Oli (@bembeladlerbub) February 14, 2021

Week after week, the conviction that the Champions League could work out increases. Week after week the fear increases that we won’t be able to go to the stadium in the Champions League either.#SGEkoe #SGE – Bembel Eagle (@BembelEagle) February 14, 2021

Totally deserved defeat. Completely hopeless against a strong and consolidated harmony, which is definitely not our collar at the moment. In terms of football, it is still not suitable for watching what the #effzeh brings to the square. #SGEKOE – #Nazisraus | Thomas RausK (@koelnsued) February 14, 2021