Any actions with Russian assets abroad will receive a symmetrical response; in Russia no less is frozen, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on February 26.

“This is not a question for us; we are following the decisions of Western countries. We have no less frozen ones either. Any actions with our assets will receive a symmetrical response,” he noted in an interview “RIA News”.

According to him, other countries are already drawing their own conclusions in connection with what is happening.

“The Chinese are reducing their participation in American securities – this is a consequence of what is happening. The reliability of the dollar and euro has been undermined,” the minister concluded.

Earlier, on February 23, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre admitted that the United States and allies are facing difficulties in confiscating frozen assets of the Russian Federation with a view to their further transfer to Ukraine. Washington will conduct negotiations on these activities with its G7 allies at the international level and in the US Congress at the domestic level.

At the same time, Julie Kozak, director of communications for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), warned on February 22 that the confiscation of Russia's sovereign assets could harm the international monetary system, and Western countries must find “sufficient legal grounds” to carry out such an operation.

At the same time, on February 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry promised to respond harshly to the confiscation of Russian frozen assets and their transfer to Ukraine. If this is done through bonds, then all buyers of such securities “will become prime candidates for countermeasures, including financial and property ones,” they noted.

The EU summit approved a proposal to use proceeds from frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine on February 1. A condition was also named: Kyiv will receive funds subject to democratic norms.