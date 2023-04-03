Siluanov: Russia’s budget received about 2.5 trillion rubles of additional income

The Russian budget on the eve was replenished with revenues in the amount of 2.5 trillion rubles. The head of the Ministry of Finance of the country Anton Siluanov spoke about the receipt of additional funds on April 2 in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the TV channel “Russia 1”.

“Yes, we see that there is a slight decrease in oil and gas revenues, because the price parameters for energy resources are somewhat different from what is included in the budget,” the minister specified.

Siluanov also explained that the oil and gas revenues of the country’s federal budget are lagging behind the plan due to the price environment. At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Finance expressed confidence that the obligations to the government would be fulfilled in full.

On March 29, it was reported that by the end of the first quarter, the federal budget deficit in Russia had exceeded 4 trillion rubles. This was evidenced by the data of the site “Electronic budget”. It was noted that expenses as of March 28 amounted to 7 trillion 504.6 billion rubles, and revenues – 3 trillion 496.9 billion. The budget for the whole of 2023 includes a deficit of 2.9 trillion rubles.

On February 20, Anton Siluanov reported that the budget deficit in January is associated with a larger than usual amount of advance payments, which traditionally used to fall at the end of the year. At the same time, he assured that by the end of the quarter the situation would noticeably improve.