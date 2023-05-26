Finance Minister Siulanov: the debt of some regions of Russia has approached 100% of their income

The debt burden of Russian regions is growing – some of them have already increased their debt to almost 100 percent of their own income, that is, the maximum amount under budget legislation, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. His words lead RIA News.

“Subjects have recently begun to borrow very well, before it was commercial loans, we replaced them with budget ones, and now we are giving more budget loans,” the head of the Ministry of Finance said. Especially often, infrastructure loans are issued to regions to cover the so-called cash gaps – a temporary shortage of funds for mandatory expenses.

Siluanov stressed that the state is ready to financially support the subjects – in particular, to compensate for two-thirds of the volume of losses in income tax. However, the current trend is worrisome – if the authorities continue to issue loans “in trillions of dollars” to the regions, then their debt will reach the maximum level, and they will lose the opportunity to borrow for their “normal, budgetary expenses,” the minister said.

In March, the Accounts Chamber stated that if the economic situation in Russia deteriorates in the medium term, the state will have to spend funds from the budget to support some systemically important companies and systemically important banks. According to the JV, the share of corporate sector debt in the country’s total debt in July was almost 90 percent.