Finance Minister Siluanov: in 2024 pensions will increase by 7.5 percent

The draft federal budget for 2024-2026 provides for an increase in pensions, in particular, in 2024 they will increase by 7.5 percent. The head of the Russian Ministry of Finance Anton Siluanov announced this, speaking at parliamentary hearings in the Federation Council, write “News”.

“Indexation of pensions, this has also been discussed several times. Next year, pensions will be indexed to the inflation rate predicted for the current year – 7.5 percent,” the minister said.

After indexation, the average pension will be 23,244 rubles, Siluanov added. He also noted that the total cost of paying pensions will be 600 billion rubles.

It was previously reported that the number of pensioners in Russia in 2023 will increase by 1.13 million, and next year there will be 568.5 thousand more.