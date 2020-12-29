The Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov said that the Ministry of Finance does not plan any major privatization deals in 2021, however, upon the transactions, the funds will be left in the companies, reports TASS.

Siluanov noted that the privatization scheme for transactions will be similar to that carried out in the Sovcomflot company, where the state reduced its share so that the money would work inside, and not be attracted to the budget.

Thanks to the private shareholders who have joined the company, the management system will also improve, the minister stressed.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that privatization should be carried out carefully and only if it brings a significant and understandable contribution to the development of the relevant industry.