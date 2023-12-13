Izvestia: Siluanov said that Russia’s GDP will grow by 3.5% in 2023

The Russian economy will grow by 3.5 percent by the end of 2023, and positive trends will continue next year, he predicted in an interview “Izvestia” Head of the Ministry of Finance Anton Siluanov.

“The past year was a period of serious decisions and selection of priorities. And we can say that we have chosen the right path,” said the Minister of Finance.

He explained that the authorities supported the people and the main sectors of the economy that ensured the employment of citizens and the technological independence of Russia. “It worked: in 2023, GDP growth will be 3.5 percent, and in the next year there will also be positive trends,” Siluanov said.

According to preliminary estimates by the Ministry of Economic Development, from January to October of this year, Russia's GDP growth amounted to 3.2 percent. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country's economic growth at the end of this year will be about three percent.