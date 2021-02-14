The Ministry of Finance of Russia this year may decide to invest the funds of the National Wealth Fund, said the head of the department Anton Siluanov.

Speaking on the air of the Russia-1 TV channel, he said that the situation with hydrocarbon prices in 2021 is developing a little better than expected.

If this situation, according to him, continues further, then the forecast values ​​for the NWF will be exceeded and the ministry will be able to make a decision on investing these funds.

As of February 1 of this year, the volume of the liquidity part of the fund was 8.876 trillion rubles.

Earlier it was reported that the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation will check the use of funds from the National Welfare Fund and the implementation of the state borrowing program over the past year.

In particular, the auditors will analyze how the budget money allocated for the purchase of thermal imagers, non-contact thermometers and ventilators was used in the fight against coronavirus.